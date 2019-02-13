Bid to protect rare giant pangolins
Giant pangolins: Study by Chester Zoo to protect mammals

Though pangolins are protected by international wildlife laws, they remain the most trafficked group of mammals in the world.

To protect the rare giant pangolin sub-species, conservationists from Chester Zoo are conducting the first ever study of the species.

They hope to gather vital data that will help with the long-term conservation of these secretive animals.

