How the jumbo jet shaped 50 years of flight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

747: How the jumbo jet shaped 50 years of flight

Fifty years since the Boeing 747's first flight, BBC Rewind looks back on how the jumbo jet changed aviation and global travel.

The aircraft first came off the production line in 1968, before making its first flight in 1969.

  • 09 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Celebrating 50 years of the Boeing 747