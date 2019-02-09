Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to ski when you can't use your legs
Frank Gardner was paralysed when he was shot six times in 2004. Skiing was one of the joys he did not want to lose.
-
09 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window