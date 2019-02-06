What is FGM?
FGM: What is it?

It's estimated one in 20 girls and women in the world have undergone some form of FGM, according to figures from the UN.

The BBC looks at the four different types of FGM as the UN calls for its complete eradication on International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

