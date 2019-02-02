Big slip-up

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man charged with fraud over 'fake slip and fall' insurance claim
A man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud in the US state of New Jersey after allegedly pretending to slip and fall on ice cubes.
02 Feb 2019
