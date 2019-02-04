Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Venezuela matters to the US... and vice versa
US relations with Venezuela have nosedived, as the Latin American country descends further into economic and political chaos.
But the often-fraught ties between the world's biggest superpower and this relatively small state go back centuries.
BBC Mundo's Daniel Pardo explains what binds the two together, and why the US is following the current crisis in Venezuela so carefully.
Video journalist: Mohamed Madi
-
04 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window