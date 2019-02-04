Why Venezuela matters to the US... and vice versa
US relations with Venezuela have nosedived, as the Latin American country descends further into economic and political chaos.

But the often-fraught ties between the world's biggest superpower and this relatively small state go back centuries.

BBC Mundo's Daniel Pardo explains what binds the two together, and why the US is following the current crisis in Venezuela so carefully.

Video journalist: Mohamed Madi

