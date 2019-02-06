Have the Oscars fixed their diversity problem?
What's happened since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of 2015

Diversity has been a major talking point at the Oscars in recent years, since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2015. How has this been reflected in the nominations? Reality Check investigates.

Video produced by Nadeem Shad

Animations by Jacqueline Galvin

Presented by Lizo Mzimba

  • 06 Feb 2019
