'It's like the 'T' word is forbidden'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rutger Bregman: The Dutch historian who went viral

Rutger Bregman caught the world's attention as he spoke at the annual World Economic Forum, held in Davos.

Speaking to an audience on reducing inequality, he singled out a global failure in tackling tax avoidance as a primary cause.

Resonating with many, Bregman's speech went viral with the historian in high demand since.

  • 31 Jan 2019
Go to next video: What exactly is 'Davos'?