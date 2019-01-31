Video

Rutger Bregman caught the world's attention as he spoke at the annual World Economic Forum, held in Davos.

Speaking to an audience on reducing inequality, he singled out a global failure in tackling tax avoidance as a primary cause.

Resonating with many, Bregman's speech went viral with the historian in high demand since.

