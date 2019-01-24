Climate and nuclear 'new abnormal'
Doomsday Clock stays at two minutes to midnight amid 'new abnormal'

Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, says a "new abnormal" means the world remains as close to catastrophe as it has ever been.

