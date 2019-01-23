BBC News takes on the #10YearChallenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC News takes on the #10YearChallenge

Celebrities and other social media users have been posting photos of themselves from 10 years ago as part of the #10YearChallenge.

We decided to step up to the challenge.

From President Obama to President Trump and Matt Smith to Jodie Whittaker playing the Doctor, what else happened in the last decade?

  • 23 Jan 2019
Go to next video: How social media has changed fashion