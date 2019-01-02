Saudi jokes get Netflix comedy banned
Netflix removes Hasan Minhaj comedy episode after Saudi demand

The second episode of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj has been removed from Netflix in Saudi Arabia following a legal demand, which reportedly said it violated a Saudi anti-cybercrime law.

It features Minhaj mocking the actions of Saudi officials following the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi and condemning the crown prince's policies.

