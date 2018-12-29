Changing the perception of beauty

Media player
The model agency hoping to change the perception of beauty
The model agency co-founded by Charmaine Hayden is trying to promote body positivity and challenge beauty standards by recruiting models that are curvy and are from diverse ethnic backgrounds.
29 Dec 2018
