Meet Britain's Skype families
Video

Skype families: 'I can't help who I've fallen in love with'

Becky, Danielle and Maegan are familiar with long-distance love.

These three British women all have foreign partners who have not been allowed to come and live in the UK.

Visa rules introduced in 2012 say British citizens must show they earn at least £18,600 per year to sponsor their non-European spouse's visa.

Here's how the mothers keep up family life through Skype.

  • 20 Dec 2018
