Scuba diving Santa swims with mermaid
Santa goes scuba diving with a mermaid and Rudolph

Father Christmas under water? Yep you heard right.

It isn't the most festive image you'd think of in the lead up to turkey, presents and Brussels sprouts, but some in South Korea and Japan have been putting on a show in the tank.

Others have been donning the red suit and hat too, but mainly at street level.

  • 09 Dec 2018
