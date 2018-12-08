Fire, tear gas and yellow jackets

Video

Police in Paris have fired tear gas on protesters as a fourth weekend of anti-government protests turned violent.

The clashes came after up to 8,000 demonstrators gathered in the city centre. More than 500 people have been taken into custody.

Police told the BBC that 30 people have been injured in the capital, including three police officers.

The "yellow vest" movement opposed fuel tax rises but ministers say it has been hijacked by "ultra-violent" protesters.

Around 8,000 police and 12 armoured vehicles have been deployed in Paris, and nearly 90,000 countrywide.