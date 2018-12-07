Could Yemen's war end at a Swedish castle?
Yemen war: Peace talks begin in Sweden

Peace talks aimed at ending nearly four years of civil war in Yemen, described by the UN special envoy as an important milestone, have started in Sweden.

The BBC's Caroline Hawley explains what's at stake.

