Why are Russian rappers getting arrested?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia: Why some of its biggest musicians were arrested
Rapper Husky and electronica group IC3PEAK - whose videos have gained millions of views - have recently had concerts cancelled without a clear explanation.
IC3PEAK told the BBC that this is part of a bigger covert cultural war against art that's popular with the Russian youth.
BBC Monitoring looks at the ways Russian musicians were targeted and how people have reacted.
-
08 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window