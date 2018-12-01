Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France fuel protests: Tear gas and water cannon used in Paris
Police and protesters have clashed in Paris ahead of a third weekend of mass "yellow vest" demonstrations sparked by rising fuel prices.
Police fired tear gas, while several officers had yellow paint thrown at them.
•Read more: Riot police clash with Paris protesters
-
01 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-46411660/france-fuel-protests-tear-gas-and-water-cannon-used-in-parisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window