Tear gas and water cannon used in Paris
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

France fuel protests: Tear gas and water cannon used in Paris

Police and protesters have clashed in Paris ahead of a third weekend of mass "yellow vest" demonstrations sparked by rising fuel prices.

Police fired tear gas, while several officers had yellow paint thrown at them.

•Read more: Riot police clash with Paris protesters

  • 01 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Who are France's 'yellow vests'?