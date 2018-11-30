Putin and Saudi crown prince high five
The Russian president was due to discuss the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

They are in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a summit with G20 leaders.

Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

Canada, France, the US and Germany have imposed targeted sanctions related to the murder of the prominent Saudi journalist.

  • 30 Nov 2018
