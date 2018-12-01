Video

Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick, a record-breaking superbiker, has travelled solo around the world to change attitudes towards women in Iran.

Women there are banned from motorbike riding due to modesty laws, but she recently became the first Iranian woman to openly enter the country on a motorbike without being arrested.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.

Producer: Assefeh Barrat