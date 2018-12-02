Media player
The twins who travelled to find a place to play
Amber and Frank Ellis live in Birmingham, Alabama.
They have four sons, including two four-year-old boys, Alex and Will, who are nonverbal autistic.
They’ve decided to take the whole family to visit Morgan’s Wonderland, a theme park in San Antonio, Texas which has been designed for children of all abilities to be able to come together and play.
The journey has involved a two hour flight, a two and half hour car journey and an overnight stay in a hotel.
But what will Alex and Will make of the park?
The BBC Travel Show finds out more.
02 Dec 2018
