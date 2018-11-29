'All failing on climate change'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: 'It is a global issue we are all failing'
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that the rise of nationalism around the world has reduced the political will of some countries to work collectively to tackle global warming.
Ahead of the G20 summit in Argentina, and also a UN climate change conference in Poland next week, the so-called COP24, he urged all political leaders to make reducing climate change a priority.
He was speaking exclusively to our New York Correspondent, Nick Bryant.
29 Nov 2018
