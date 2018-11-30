‘I witnessed my sister’s killing’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Judith Chesang was killed by her husband on 1 October 2018, in front of her sister.
Judith Chesang was killed by her husband on 1 October 2018, in front of her sister.
We found 47 women reported to have died in gender-related killings on that day - she one one of them.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-46377668/judith-chesang-was-killed-by-her-husband-on-1-october-2018-in-front-of-her-sisterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window