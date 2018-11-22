'I love keeping things out of the bin'

Media player
Meet the woman combing abandoned office buildings for unwanted treasures.
In 2014 the UK generated 202.8 million tonnes of total waste. 59.4% came from construction, demolition and excavation, according to DEFRA
Environmentalists say that finding new uses for old materials should have as much prominence as recycling.
Meet Cat Fletcher, the self-styled 'Resource Goddess' who runs re-use programmes in Brighton. She has saved thousands of tonnes of useful but unwanted goods from landfill, donating them to charities, social enterprises and good causes.
22 Nov 2018
