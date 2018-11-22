'I love keeping things out of the bin'
Meet the woman combing abandoned office buildings for unwanted treasures.

In 2014 the UK generated 202.8 million tonnes of total waste. 59.4% came from construction, demolition and excavation, according to DEFRA

Environmentalists say that finding new uses for old materials should have as much prominence as recycling.

Meet Cat Fletcher, the self-styled 'Resource Goddess' who runs re-use programmes in Brighton. She has saved thousands of tonnes of useful but unwanted goods from landfill, donating them to charities, social enterprises and good causes.

