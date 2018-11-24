Media player
How an accordion got this 66-year-old a modelling career
Larisa Mikhaltsova has been a teacher for 40 years, but three years ago was spotted playing the button accordion in a restaurant.
Since then, the 66-year-old's life has changed - and she has graced magazine covers and fashion show catwalks.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
24 Nov 2018
