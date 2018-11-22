Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reality Check: How effective is the flu jab?
Flu can make you feel rubbish, but for some people it can be deadly. There is a vaccine against it, but how effective is it at protecting us against the virus?
Reality Check's Rachel Schraer has taken a look.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window