Gillard 'surprised' by sexist abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Ditch the witch': Julia Gillard shocked by 'vile' abuse while Australian PM

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard tells 100 Women that she was surprised by the level of sexist abuse she received while in power.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women

  • 20 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Women shouldn't have to feel 'grateful'