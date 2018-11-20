Media player
'Ditch the witch': Julia Gillard shocked by 'vile' abuse while Australian PM
Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard tells 100 Women that she was surprised by the level of sexist abuse she received while in power.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women
20 Nov 2018
