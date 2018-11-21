The unsung life of Fanny Mendelssohn

Media player
The unsung life of the composer Fanny Mendelssohn
BBC 100 Women is celebrating talented women from history whose work has been overshadowed by their male relatives. Today - the composer Fanny Mendelssohn.
Fanny composed more than 400 works of music, but the only pieces of hers published in her lifetime were published under her brother's name.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
21 Nov 2018
