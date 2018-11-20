Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The physicist called Einstein - but not the one you think
BBC 100 Women is celebrating talented women from history whose work has been overshadowed by their male relatives. Today - the physicist Mileva Maric-Einstein.
Many know of the work of Albert Einstein, but there is significant debate around how much his first wife, Mileva, contributed to his discoveries.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
-
20 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-46261009/the-physicist-called-einstein-but-not-the-one-you-thinkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window