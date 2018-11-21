The unsung life of Simone Cousteau
Bringing Simone Cousteau's adventures to the surface

BBC 100 Women is celebrating talented women from history whose work has been overshadowed by their male relatives.

Simone Cousteau was the first female aquanaut, and she explored and researched the ocean with her husband Jacques aboard their ship.

