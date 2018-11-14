'I never said that'

Media player
The face-mapping technology raising fears about fake news
This facial manipulation technology has been designed to improve television language dubbing, but it also has strong potential for those seeking to deceive. BBC's Media Editor Amol Rajan looks at the benefits and risks - and tries it out himself.
14 Nov 2018
