'Why I legally want to be 20 years younger'

Emile Ratelband asks court to declare him legally younger
He has asked a court to legally change his age arguing that trans people can change their gender because they feel like a different sex.
His stance has angered LGBT campaigners who say the comparison is "tasteless".
12 Nov 2018
