Can attitudes towards body hair be sexist?
Can attitudes towards body hair be sexist for both men and women?

Kim Kardashian recently got criticised for the lack of body hair on the models she used for her latest perfume campaign. A model also got rape threats for baring her hairy legs on a shoe advert and a musician sparked a 'manly' trend just for having his shirt open.

Frankie McCamley looks at how psychology, history and popular culture might have had an impact on how we view body hair.

Video produced and edited by Phoebe Frieze.

  • 13 Nov 2018
