Russian disinformation and the 'lab of death'

A BBC investigation has found that Russian media and officials presented false claims about a US-funded laboratory in neighbouring Georgia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry and pro-Kremlin media claimed recently that untested drugs were given to Georgian citizens at the lab, resulting in a large number of deaths.

The US has accused Russia of disinformation in order to distract attention away from incidents such as the Salisbury poisonings.

Correspondent: Steve Rosenberg

Producer: Will Vernon

Camera/editor: Matt Goddard

