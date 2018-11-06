Media player
The Somali family in the US divided by Trump's travel ban
Somali refugee Nimo Hassan, and her family, have been living in the US without her husband.
His visa application was stalled since when President Donald Trump introduced new migration rules.
06 Nov 2018
