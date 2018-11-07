Cotton poppy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Khadi' poppy marks India's WW1 servicemen

A special poppy has been made to mark India's WW1 servicemen from cotton similar to Gandhi's iconic clothing.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Nov 2018