'Why did you kill my family'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
An arson attack in Nicaragua kills six members of the same family
BBC Correspondent Will Grant has spoken to one of the only survivors of the fire and also some of the men belonging to the group of 'police volunteers' who Cinthia Lopez says are responsible for killing her family.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-46017566/an-arson-attack-in-nicaragua-kills-six-members-of-the-same-familyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window