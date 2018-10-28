Media player
Pittsburgh shooting: Police audio
Audio from police scanners reveals the moment the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect was captured by police.
The suspect has been officially identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers.
28 Oct 2018
