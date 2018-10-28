Meghan praises NZ for women's vote

Media player
Meghan praises New Zealand for women's vote
The Duchess of Sussex has praised New Zealand for becoming the first country in the world to give women the right to vote 125 years ago.
She started her tribute with a few words of Maori, which were received warmly by the audience.
28 Oct 2018
