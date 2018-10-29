Should we be worried about nuclear war?

Video

Donald Trump has declared that the US is going to withdraw from a key nuclear treaty with Russia. As tensions rise between the two powers, there are fears this will lead to further erosion of important limitations for nuclear warfare.

The BBC's Jonathan Marcus looks at why nuclear treaties matter and whether we should be worried about a new nuclear arms race.

