Clocks go back: Why do we do it?
Clocks go back an hour on Sunday 27 October in the UK, something countries around the world have been doing for more than a century.
The EU Commission is proposing to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn after a survey found most Europeans opposed it, and Brazil is also considering stopping it.
Frankie McCamley looks at the historical, political and social reasons behind changing the clocks and the varying time zones around the world.
Produced by Phoebe Frieze.
27 Oct 2018
