'We're committed to Saudi Arabia'
Saudi conference: 'We're committed to Saudi Arabia'

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) was due to feature 150 high-profile speakers from 140 firms.

But some 40 participants are understood to have pulled out amid allegations the country was behind Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing.

  • 25 Oct 2018
