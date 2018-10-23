Prince Harry sips kava drink in Fiji

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry and Meghan: Duke drinks kava at Fiji ceremony
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been welcomed to the Pacific island of Fiji with a traditional ceremony featuring dancing and chants.
Prince Harry drank some kava - a traditional beverage made from the root of a plant and drunk at ceremonies.
People cheered as he brought the cup of kava to his lips.
Kava is sometimes used as a dietary treatment for anxiety. It is controlled in some countries, like Australia, and cannot be brought into the EU.
