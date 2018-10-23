How many US jobs come from Saudi contracts?

Video

As details have come out about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, pressure has been growing on Donald Trump around contracts to provide military equipment to Saudi Arabia. The president has often responded by saying that thousands of American jobs are dependent on the deal, but has given a lot of different figures about exactly how many jobs it is.

