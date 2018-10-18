Ex-Interpol chief's wife 'not sure he's alive'

Video

The wife of Interpol’s former president, Meng Hongwei, has said "cruel" China is persecuting him, weeks after he was detained by Chinese authorities.

In her first interview with British media, Grace Meng told the BBC that she had had no news of his welfare, and she had been told she is now a target.

Meng Hongwei disappeared after he left his job in France on a visit home. The Chinese authorities have since confirmed he’s being held on suspicion of bribery.