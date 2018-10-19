Baby joins the All 50 States Club
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby joins the All 50 States Club

Baby Harper's mum and dad used their parental leave to take their daughter travelling around the US.

Harper is now the youngest person ever to visit all 50 states of America - and she's just six months old.

  • 19 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Ricky goes to Washington