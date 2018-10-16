How is North Korea evading sanctions?
Reality Check: How is North Korea evading sanctions?

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, currently holding talks with European leaders, says "North Korea's economy is in huge difficulty due to international sanctions."

UN sanctions have been imposed to pressure Kim Jong-un's government over its nuclear weapons programme.

Reality Check investigates how North Korea tries to evade these sanctions.

