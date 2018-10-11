Why coming out at home is so hard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The barriers people have faced being open about their sexuality

Coming out to your relatives and others in your community is often hard, but sometimes cultural differences can make it seem impossible. Three people - 'Ritu' from Bangladesh, 'Frankie' from Australia and 'Adeola' from Nigeria - explain the barriers they have faced in being open about their sexuality.

'It's not just the legal risk - it's the fact there are a lot of people who'd want to kill me.' 'Ritu', Bangladesh

  • 11 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Celebrations after India's gay sex ruling