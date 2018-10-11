Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The barriers people have faced being open about their sexuality
Coming out to your relatives and others in your community is often hard, but sometimes cultural differences can make it seem impossible. Three people - 'Ritu' from Bangladesh, 'Frankie' from Australia and 'Adeola' from Nigeria - explain the barriers they have faced in being open about their sexuality.
'It's not just the legal risk - it's the fact there are a lot of people who'd want to kill me.' 'Ritu', Bangladesh
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-45825348/the-barriers-people-have-faced-being-open-about-their-sexualityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window