Astronauts back to Earth after malfunction
A capsule carrying two crew members from a Russian Soyuz rocket that malfunctioned on lift-off has landed safely in Kazakhstan.

Footage showed the rocket taking off, with the two crew members on board, before a problem was reported with its booster.

Search and rescue teams are now on the way to the capsule's landing site.

  • 11 Oct 2018
